NIOC engaged in talks for developing 22 oil, gas fields

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is in talks with several upstream companies on developing 22 oil and gas fields in Iran, announced the company's deputy head for engineering and development affairs.

Gholamreza Manouchehri further said that NIOC is in talks on contracts to develop Yaran, Sepehr, Jofeir, Mansouri, Azar, Ab Teymour, Changouleh, Dehloran, Maroon (Bangestan) and Koupal, Fars News Agency reported.

He added that talks on developing Yaran, Mansouri, Sepehr and Jofeir fields have been finalized.

Negotiations for Yadavaran oilfield have begun while those for Azadegan field are on the agenda, he added.

"We are negotiating with India on the development of Farzad B field, and a contract for developing Balal field will soon be signed with a local company while the development of Foruzan field is also on NIOC's agenda."

Manouchehri said talks with Russian companies including Gazprom and Rosneft are ongoing, and "we hope that the negotiations will soon bear fruit".

"Considering that about 30 contracts are also on NIOC's agenda to implement oil recovery and production projects, we predict that the Iranian year of 1397 (startin March 21) will be a hectic year for the oil industry, especially in the second half of the year," he concluded.