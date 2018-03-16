Spokesman: Saudi crown prince, delusional, naïve

‘Iran invites all regional countries, especially ill-wishers, to dialogue’

The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the Saudi crown prince is a “delusional, naïve person,” who has no idea of politics apart from bitter talk that emanates from his lack of foresight.

Bahram Qassemi made the comments on Thursday in reaction to Bahram Qassemi, in which he said Saudi Arabia would take quick steps to develop a nuclear bomb if Iran does so, Press TV reported.

“His remarks do not deserve a response, because he is a delusional, naïve person who never talks, but with lies and bitterness, and has no idea of politics except to use untimely strong words due to lack of foresight,” Qassemi noted.

Under the hard-won 2015 nuclear deal with Russia, the US, China, France, Britain, Germany and the EU, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for lifting of a raft of international sanctions. Iran has always said its nuclear program has civil and peaceful aims.

The official added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran shows respect for all its neighbors and various countries and nations regardless of their area, military and economic power, and even their credit inside and outside their borders, and has always thought about having a powerful, secure and stable region.”

Therefore, he added, Iran invites all regional countries, especially ill-wishers and obstinate enemies to dialogue and tolerance on the basis of the rationality that emanates from its culture and ancient civilization, with an eye to expediencies of the Islamic World in order to promote peace, stability and security in the region and the world.

Referring to that part of Bin Salman’s remarks regarding Iran’s Army not being among the top five armies in the Muslim world, the Iranian spokesman said that a country, which has been laying siege to defenseless people of Yemen for over three years and has come to its knees as a result of Yemenis’ resistance, had better not talk about the size of its army and economy, continue to spend its people’s money on buying “beautiful weapons,” remain an importer of security, and be silent in the face of a powerful country like Iran.

By "beautiful" weapons, Qassemi was referring to US President Donald Trump's comments last June, when prior to his talks with the Qatari emir, he said that their discussions would focus on “the purchase of lots of beautiful military equipment,” just after concluding a deal with the Saudis for $110 billion in weaponry.

The Saudi war was launched in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s former Riyadh-friendly government and against the country’s Houthi Ansarullah movement. The war on Yemen has killed more than 13,000 people, displaced more than two million, and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure, including the health system.