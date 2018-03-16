Pakistan: Chabahar, Gwadar complement each other

Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson said Chabahar and Gwadar, as sister ports, complement each other in promoting future trade, transit and connectivity.

Muhammad Faisal said in his weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday that Pakistan will continue to work with Iran to deepen connectivity between the two ports, reported IRNA.

"We have excellent relations with Iran," he said.

He said that Iranian foreign minister's invitation to Pakistan to join Chabahar port project would be examined.

"Our minister for maritime affairs participated in the inauguration of the part of Chabahar Port, we will continue to work with Iran to deepen connectivity between the two ports," said the official.

The spokesperson said Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Pakistan from March 11-13 and held consultations on bilateral relations and regional peace and security with his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

The two sides agreed to continue engagement to enhance economic cooperation in trade, investment and commercial sectors to promote shared prosperity, he said.

The spokesperson added that the two ministers reiterated their resolve to achieve the target of $5 billion by 2021 in trade ties by exchanging delegations regularly, establishing banking channels, holding trade exhibitions and addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers.

"They further resolved to conclude the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on a priority basis," he said.

Faisal said the foreign ministers underlined that as two brotherly neighboring countries, Iran and Pakistan would deepen connectivity between the two sister ports of Gwadar and Chabahar to benefit from their complementarities.

"The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on important developments in the region as well as international peace and security," he said.

He added that they supported the political resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, and the region.

"Pakistan and Iran reiterated support for the peaceful struggle of the peoples of Palestine and Kashmir for realization of the right to self-determination," said the official.

He stated that the two countries also underlined the need for all parties to honor their commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).