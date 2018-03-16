RSS
0905 GMT March 16, 2018

Published: 0412 GMT March 16, 2018

'The Elephant King' among box office hits in Lebanon

Box office sales for the Iranian animation 'The Elephant King' has reached over $500,000 in Lebanon.

Directed by Hadi Mohammadian, the animation became the second high grossing movie at the Lebanese box office, ifilmtv.ir wrote.

Prior to this, the animation, which had an opening ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, were screened in Iraq and Jordan.

Set in Africa, the animation narrates the story of an elephant who rules over its group like a king. The queen bears him a son and everybody expects the son to become his father's heir to the throne.

The clumsy baby elephant, however, disappoints them all with its clumsy and incredible propensity, causing destruction and sabotage for the group.

More than 200 people were involved in the production of the 90-minute animation.

 

   
Lebanon
'The Elephant King'
