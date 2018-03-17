Joint commission statement indicates JCPOA power: Envoy

The final statement of the joint commission showed how strong the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is, Iran envoy to the UK said.

“All participants focused on their commitment under the JCPOA and emphasized the importance of its implementation in all fields with goodwill and in a constructive atmosphere,” Hamid Baeidinejad said in a Twitter message released on Friday night, IRNA reported.

The joint commission of the JCPOA was convened in Vienna on Friday with the attendance of representatives from all signatories to the Iran Deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

At the end of the meeting, the European External Action Service (EEAS) in a statement said, “Participants extensively reviewed the state of play as regards sanctions-lifting in the light of a meeting of the Working Group on the Implementation of Sanctions-Lifting, which was convened earlier in the week. Participants recalled the need for continued implementation of nuclear-related sanctions-lifting to allow for the effective realization of the benefits envisioned under the JCPOA, including notably as regards licenses concerning commercial passenger aircraft. They recognized the continuing value of addressing any challenges in this regard.”

“The Joint Commission was chaired on behalf of the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini by the EEAS Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and was attended by the E3+3 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, United States) and Iran,” EEAS said.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi who represented the Islamic Republic of Iran in the talks, said Friday there was a complete consensus among JCPOA Joint Commission members versus US on the need to fully implement the Iran nuclear deal with good intention.