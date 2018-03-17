RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0251 GMT March 17, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211799
Published: 0859 GMT March 17, 2018

Russia ‘to expel 23 UK diplomats’ in tit-for-tat move

Russia ‘to expel 23 UK diplomats’ in tit-for-tat move
presstv.com

Russia is expelling 23 British diplomats and has threatened further measures amid a growing diplomatic dispute over the alleged poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain, presstv.com wrote. (This item is being updated.)

   
KeyWords
Russia
expel
UK
diplomats
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0767 sec