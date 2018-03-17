Iranian athlete gets gold in para track and field

Iranian javelin thrower received the gold medal in the track and field in World Para Athletics in Dubai.

Abdolreza Jokar won the men’s javelin F53 with throw of 19.74m on Friday in Dubai Grand Prix, IRNA wrote.

In the F53 category, “athletes have full muscle power at their shoulder, elbow and wrist in the throwing arm. Muscle power in the finger flexor and extensor muscles is functional, but there is always some weakness and resulting wasting of the intrinsic muscles of the hand.” “The grip on the implement is close to able-bodied and force can be imparted to the implement when throwing. The non-throwing hand grips the pole on the throwing frame.

“An athlete with partial to full trunk control but with a throwing arm that fits the F52 profile is appropriately placed in this class,” wrote the official website of the games.