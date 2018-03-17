Iran's first private post operator officially enters modern services market

After receiving its official license of activity, Iran's first private post operator has targeted the new domestic and regional markets very rapidly, announced TIPAX Company.

A few days after Minister of Communications and Information Technology (CIT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi granted the official license of activity for the first operator of private post to TIPAX Company, the company plans to gradually announce extensive plans of this great player of ecosystem of modern postal services of the country.

The company's CEO Mehrdad Fakher hoped that the activities of post private operators will be considered as a win-win game for those offering postal services to customers.

He added that the first operator of Iran private post seeks to provide services by establishing a powerful network of startups and market activists either within the framework of trade and business contribution or in the fields of exchanging experiences and modern technical knowhow.

License of activity of first operator of Iran private post was granted at the time when this operator under the leadership of Fakher and TIPAX Holding is on the verge of commissioning the largest and most modern mechanized hub (Center for Offering Postal Services).

The salient and key activities of First Operator of Iran Private Post are as follows: Facilitating and accelerating postal services and processes for recipients of services and customers, applying modern technologies such as e-commerce and diversified business models as well as promoting market development and methods of presenting services.