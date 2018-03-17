Parties to JCPOA pledge commitment to Iran deal

Iran warns US against 'painful folly' of quitting JCPOA

Signatories to the Iran 2015 nuclear agreement on Friday called for continued adherence to the accord at the end of a regular meeting of a joint commission that oversees the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a final statement, the commission said “all participants noted their continued adherence to JCPOA commitments and stressed the need to ensure its effective implementation in all its parts in good faith and in a constructive atmosphere”.

The meeting, chaired by Helga Schmid, the secretary general of the European External Action Service, took place in Austrian city of Vienna where representatives from Iran, the US, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany convened to review nuclear and sanctions-related commitments.

According to the statement, participants recalled the need for continued implementation of nuclear-related sanctions-lifting to allow for the effective realization of the benefits envisioned under the JCPOA.

They also recognized the continuing value of addressing any challenges in this regard in these fora.

The meeting came ahead of a May 12 deadline for US President Donald Trump to extended waivers of economic sanctions on Iran under the JCPOA which came into effect on January 16, 2016.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

However, Trump vowed in January, when he last extended those waivers, not to do so again and would pull out of the deal unless the Europeans met his demand to fix what he calls its “disastrous flaws”.

US 'painful mistake'

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the United States against the "painful mistake" of pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement.

"Considering what has been envisaged in the JCPOA in the field of research and development and the Islamic Republic of Iran's continued measures to develop its peaceful nuclear capability, if the US makes the mistake of exiting the JCPOA, it will definitely be a painful mistake for the Americans," Zarif said.

The Iranian foreign minister said Trump has always sought "destroy the JCPOA," both before and after he took office in January 2017, adding that Washington has committed broad violations in the implementation of the nuclear accord.

Trump has repeatedly described the JCPOA, which was negotiated under his predecessor, Barack Obama, as “the worst and most one-sided transaction Washington has ever entered into,” a characterization he often used during his presidential campaign, and threatened to tear it up.

The US under Trump has been seeking a revision of the deal and making modifications to it, including the conclusion of Iran’s missile program to the agreement.

Senior Iranian officials have repeatedly said their country’s missile program is not up for negotiation.

Zarif further emphasized that the Islamic Republic is prepared for various scenarios.

"It has been fully foreseen in the JCPOA what measures the Islamic Republic of Iran would carry out if it cannot reap its (the agreement's) economic benefits," Zarif pointed out.

Washington has been accusing Tehran of not fulfilling its commitments under the deal.

This is while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has in several reports verified Iran’s commitment to the deal.

New sanctions?

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Friday that any new European sanctions against Iran will have a direct effect on the nuclear deal.

“In case some European countries are following steps to put non-nuclear sanctions against Iran in order to please the American president, they will be making a big mistake and they will see the direct result of that on the nuclear deal,” Abbas Araqchi said, according to IRNA.

“It’s better that European countries continue their current action to persuade America to keep its promises in the nuclear deal and for that country to effectively execute the deal in all its parts with goodwill and in a productive atmosphere.”

Araqchi’s comments were in reaction to a Reuters report that Britain, France and Germany have proposed fresh EU sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missiles and its role in Syria’s war to try to persuade Washington to preserve the JCPOA.

If America pulls out of the agreement then the nuclear deal will be finished, Araqchi said.

“If America exits the deal and unilateral sanctions return, we will definitely not continue the deal because it will not serve our interests,” Araqchi noted.

Press TV and Reuters contributed to this report.