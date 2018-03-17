700 book titles represent Iran at Paris fair

Iran has participated in the 38th Paris International Book Fair by displaying 700 titles of books. The event will run until March 19.

Iran's pavilion at the event will introduce the country's publishing industry and invite foreign publishers to take part in Tehran International Book Fair which is scheduled for May, reported IRNA.

The 38th Paris International Book Fair, in which 50 countries including Iran are participating, runs for four days.

On the first day of the exhibition, Albania and India expressed willingness to translate and publish Iranian works as part of a plan called 'Grant Program' sponsored by Iran's Culture Ministry which calls for translation and publication of books. Through the 'Grant Program', Iran will support the translation of Persian books into other languages.

Sharjah will celebrate its selection as the Special Guest City of the fair this year. The emirate of Sharjah, under the supervision of Sharjah Book Authority, in cooperation with cultural institutions and heritage entities, will organize a series of sessions, seminars, performances and folklore event that communicate an authentic and meaningful understanding on the rich cultures and heritage of the UAE and the Arab region.

Paris Book Fair 2018 is expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors, bringing together over 3,000 authors, intellectuals and academics from around the world, as well as 30,000 professionals in the publishing industry. Guests at the fair will take part in hundreds of cultural events, which include panel discussions, seminars, book signings, workshops, professional meetings and open meetings for the public.