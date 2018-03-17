Thousands more Syrians flee their homes as two battles rage

Thousands of civilians streamed out of their towns to escape battles in the north and south of Syria on Saturday.

The first one pertains to fierce clashes between Syrian government forces and terrorists in Eastern Ghouta and the second one to Turkey’s invasion of Afrin.

A new wave of at least 10,000 people fled Eastern Ghouta to army lines near the capital Damascus in the southwest, Reuters reported.

In the northern Afrin region, people ran from other frontlines closing in on their homes as Turkish jets struck the main town. More than 150,000 people have left the town in the last few days, a senior Kurdish official said.

Syria’s foreign-backed conflict marked seven years this week, after killing hundreds of thousands and displacing at least 11 million more.

Turkey launched the cross-border offensive on Afrin in January against the Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters that control the region.

In its own month-long operation, the Syrian military has recaptured much of Eastern Ghouta, the last big terror bastion around Damascus.

Government forces have splintered Ghouta into three zones. For the first time, residents began running in their thousands out of the southern pocket, around the town of Hammouriyeh, this week.

State media said 10,000 more civilians reached army positions on Saturday, and some others started leaving the Harasta zone as well in a new outflow.

Troops and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) would take them to temporary shelters, it said.

Men, women, and children crossed the front by foot along a dirt road, staggering under the weight of bags and suitcases, footage on state TV showed. Many carried infants on their shoulders or pushed them in strollers. Some elderly people hobbled on wooden sticks.

The UN has said the exact numbers of people exiting are not known, nor are the destinations of all evacuees.

More than 30,000 people left on Saturday, the Interfax news agency cited a center in Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put it at 20,000 so far.

An estimated 12,000-16,000 people had already left Ghouta before Saturday, while fighting in Afrin had reportedly displaced more than 48,000, a UN aid official in Syria has said.

Turkey’s military has pushed the YPG militia back from the border and advanced on the western and eastern flanks of Afrin town itself. Ankara sees the Kurdish forces as an extension of the outlawed Kurdish PKK which has waged a decades-long insurgency inside Turkey.

Turkish air and artillery strikes rained down overnight and in recent days, driving tens of thousands out of the main town, Kurdish authorities and the Observatory have said.

The Turkish military denied on Saturday it had struck a hospital in Afrin, and added it was waging the campaign in a way that would not hurt civilians. The YPG and the Observatory had said a Turkish air strike on the town’s main hospital killed 16 people the night before.