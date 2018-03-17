Israel makes arrests after West Bank car ramming

Israeli forces arrested a brother and an uncle of a Palestinian accused of killing two soldiers in a West Bank car ramming late on Friday, the army said.

Friday's car ramming, close to the settlement of Mevo Dotan near Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank, also wounded two soldiers, one of them seriously, AFP wrote.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied territories since US President Donald Trump's controversial recognition of Al-Quds as Israel's capital in December.

Palestinians also see the city as their capital and Trump's recognition broke with decades of US policy that the status of the city would be negotiated between the parties.

At least 31 Palestinians and four Israelis have been killed since Trump's announcement, which set off major protests.

Israeli soldiers inspected Kabha’s family home following Friday's attack in readiness to demolish it.

Authorities also rescinded the permits of 67 of members of his extended family to work in Israel and those of 26 to do business with it.

Human rights groups condemn such measures as collective punishment.