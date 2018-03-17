China’s parliament reelects Xi Jinping as president

China’s parliament unanimously handed President Xi Jinping a second term on Saturday and elevated his right-hand man to the vice presidency, giving him a strong ally to consolidate power and handle US trade threats.

Xi’s reelection by the Communist Party-controlled legislature was a foregone conclusion, but all eyes had been on whether his former anti-corruption enforcer, Wang Qishan, would become his deputy, channelnewsasia.com reported.



The National People’s Congress has widely expanded Xi’s already considerable authority during its annual session, adding his name to the Constitution and lifting the two five-year term limit for the presidency and vice presidency.

Xi received a standing ovation after winning all 2,970 votes. Only one delegate voted against Wang’s appointment, with 2,969 in favor. In 2013, Xi had received 2,952 votes, with one against and three abstentions, a 99.86 percentage.

Xi and Wang shook hands as the legislators applauded.

As part of the package of constitutional amendments, Xi and Wang for the first time took the oath of office by pledging allegiance to the Constitution. Xi put his left hand on a red-covered book containing the Constitution, and raised his right fist to take his oath.



Wang, 69, stepped down from the Communist Party’s ruling council in October under informal retirement rules.

But he has kept a prominent profile, sitting at the same table as the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee during the public sessions of the National People’s Congress.

Wang was at the frontline of Xi’s anti-corruption move, heading the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which punished 1.5 million officials in the past five years, from low-level cadres to regional leaders and generals. He stepped down last year.