Malaysia warns Rohingya crisis could pose security risk

Malaysia's prime minister Saturday warned his Southeast Asian neighbors that the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar could become a serious security threat for the region.

Hundreds of thousands of the Muslim-minority Rohingya have fled Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state after authorities launched a brutal crackdown six months ago that the UN has called "ethnic cleansing".

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak raised fears that so many desperate and displaced people could fall prey to extremist and terror groups, AFP wrote.

With Myanmar's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi sitting just meters away at a special Australia-ASEAN summit in Sydney, Najib said it was no longer a domestic issue.

"Because of the suffering of Rohingya people and that of displacement around the region, the situation in Rakhine state and Myanmar can no longer be considered to be a purely domestic matter," he said.

"In addition, the problem should not be looked at through the humanitarian prism only because it has the potential of developing into a serious security threat to the region.

"Rakhine with thousands of despairing ... people who see no hope in the future will be a fertile ground for radicalization and recruitment by Daesh and affiliated groups."

The United Nations on Friday launched an appeal for nearly US$1 billion to care for Rohingya refugees, who have mostly fled to Bangladesh.

Najib said Malaysia was ready to assist in finding "a just and durable solution", while urging Southeast Asian nations to work closely to deter any extremist threats.

A few hundred meters from the conference, around 1,000 protesters demonstrated against alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya people, brandishing anti-Suu Kyi placards.

Protesters also targeted Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for hosting the conference. Australia is not a full member of ASEAN, but is an active dialogue partner.

"We would very much like to remind the prime minister that many of the hands he's shaking yesterday, today and tomorrow are hands full of blood," protest leader Hong Lim, a member of Victoria state's parliament, said outside Sydney's Town Hall.