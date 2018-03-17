Iran routs Sierra Leone in preparation for World Cup

Iran’s Kaveh Rezaei (No. 19) jumps high for a header during a friendly fixture against Sierra Leone at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on March 17, 2018. MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Sports Desk

Iran started its preparation for the 2018 World Cup with a 4-0 victory over African side Sierra Leone in Tehran.

On Saturday, Iran, mostly represented by the Persian Gulf League players, scored three goals in the first half through Mohammadreza Khanzadeh, Ali Qolizadeh and Belgian club Charleroi’s striker Kaveh Rezaei before Qolizadeh scored his second of the day early in the second half to seal an easy victory for Carlos Queiroz’s team.

Iran is scheduled to play two more friendlies against the African oppositions later in March which promise to be more demanding tests for Queiroz’s men.

The Asian powerhouse will be hosted by Tunisia on March 23 before heading to Austria for a training camp during which Iran squares off against Algeria on March 27.

Iran will start its campaign at the World Cup in Russia with a Group B encounter against Morocco on June 15 before facing tournament favorites Spain and Portugal later in the competition.