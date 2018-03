Iran’s Khedmati pockets FISU shooting bronze

Iran’s Najmeh Khedmati has put on a fine display of skills at the 2018 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Shooting Championships, and managed to take home a bronze medal.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old 2014 Asian Games gold medalist vied for the top honor in the women’s individual 50m rifle three positions competitions in the Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur, and recorded a score of 441.2 points to claim the bronze medal, Press TV reported.

Two contestants from the Czech Republic received the gold and silver medals, having tallied 553.5 and 551.2 points respectively.

The competitions, having started on March 14, comes to an end today.