Trade between Iran and China reached $37 billion in 2017 with a trade balance of $200 million in Iran's favor.

Announcing this, Iran's Ambassador to China Ali Asghar Khaji further said that last year, trade exchanges reached 69.7 million tons, reported IRNA.

He added trade between the two countries increased by 7.3 million tons, valued at $4 billion, which indicates a growth of 20.4 percent, against the figures for 2016.

Iran and China had good relations in the areas of economy, oil and non-oil exports and imports in 2017, he noted.

Iran's exports to China in 2017 was 60 million tons, worth $18.5 billion, Khaji said.

He added that the figure showed a 12.56-percent growth in weight and 25.2 percent in value compared to the amounts for the same period the year before.

Referring to the oil sector, he said that Iran's oil exports reached 628,000 barrels per day in 2016-17.

In January 2018, Iran recorded oil exports of 754,145 barrels per day.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khaji said Iran exported 28.9 million tons of non-oil goods worth $6.7 billion in 2017 indicating growths of 21 percent in weight and 22.5 percent in value.