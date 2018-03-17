Iran's industrial exports at $13.8b

Iran exported industrial products valued at $13.8 billion in the 10 months from March 21, 2017 to January 20, 2018, according to the director of the Chemical and Cellulose Industries Department of Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

Parvin Nabati further noted that the figure indicates a decline of eight percent year-on-year, reported Trend News Agency.

The global price fall as well as sanctions-related banking transaction problems has led to the decline, she said, adding that export of some products, including bitumen and plastic artifacts, have increased.

Nabati said that Iran's bitumen exports increased by 13 percent to three million tons, while the value of bitumen exports dropped by five percent to $570 million in the 10-month period.

The official said that the Islamic Republic exported plastic products worth $1 billion which is 24 percent more year-on-year.

Over 74 percent of Iran's exports of plastic products were bound for the Iraqi market, followed by Afghanistan (13 percent), Turkmenistan, Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

She noted that China, the UAE, India, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Indonesia and Iraq were the top destinations of Iran's petrochemical products.

Iran mainly exported bitumen to India, the UAE, Pakistan, Qatar, Myanmar, Oman, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Kenya, Nabati said.

She added that the Islamic Republic exported engine oil and paraffin worth $164 million in the 10-month period to countries including India, China, Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan.

Iran's paint, resin and glue exports amounted to $170 million in the period, of which 38 percent was sold in the Iraqi market.

Afghanistan was the second top destination of the exports (19 percent), followed by Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, the official stated.

Her statement about the drop in industrial exports disagrees with the official figures released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

According to the data, the value of the industrial exports during the 10-month period witnessed a growth of 17 percent, year-on-year.

The Islamic Republic exported 33.282 million tons of industrial products, indicating an 18 percent growth compared to the figure for the same period of the preceding year.