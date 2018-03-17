SNSC: Iran underlines ties with neighboring states

Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran on Saturday stressed on the Islamic Republic’s ties with neighboring states based on mutual understanding.

In a meeting with Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi in Tehran, Ali Shamkhani underlined that developing relations with neighboring states based on cooperation, restraint and mutual understanding has always been among the main principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The security of the Persian Gulf and the whole region will be guaranteed only through establishing multi-lateral relations, distancing from tension-creating measures and developing new plans based on regional and responsible partnership,” he said.

He also slammed some states for their relentless efforts to widen the political and security gap in the region.

The SNSC secretary said Iran’s missile program was not up for negotiation and that the Islamic Republic would respond to any American action against a 2015 nuclear deal.

He also warned European countries against giving in to US pressures.

Shamkhani referred to Washington’s illegal stance towards the nuclear deal and the Europeans’ passiveness towards the US as a clear urgency for the regional states to put their focus on finding local solutions for regional crises.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will give an appropriate response to Washington’s repeated violations of the JCPOA in due time and will not accept any change to and interpretation of the deal or any measure aimed at restricting it,” the official website of Iran’s SNSC reported.

Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of a number of sanctions under the deal.

Britain, France and Germany have proposed fresh EU sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missiles in a bid to persuade Washington to preserve the deal with Tehran, Reuters reported on Friday.

The senior Iranian security official also called for dialogue between groups in Yemen to end the conflict there.

“The shared view of Iran and Oman about the Yemen crisis is that the war must end quickly with the beginning of a cease-fire, the ending of the siege, sending humanitarian help and the beginning of Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue for the development of new political structures based on the vote and desires of the people of Yemen,” Shamkhani said.

Yemen is grappling with the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with some 75 percent of its population in need of humanitarian assistance.

The Saudi war was launched in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s former Riyadh-friendly government and against the country’s Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Bilateral ties

Shamkhani also referred to the deep, strong and growing relations between Iran and Oman and said the two sides have considerable commonalities on regional issues.

Shamkhani said Iran and Oman can expand their ties in different fields including the economy, energy and transit. He added that making joint investments with the aim of developing financial, monetary, port and transportation infrastructures can provide the two sides with more diversified trade and financial capacities in the region and easier access to safe and cheap target markets.

For his part, Oman’s foreign minister praised the regional role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said Oman has always viewed Iran as a reliable partner and a friend and brotherly state.

“We always praise the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in protecting the security and stability of the region,” he said.

Bin Alawi referred to the geographical locations as well as scientific, technical, industrial and financial potential of Iran and Oman and said the two sides enjoy a huge capacity to develop economic cooperation and achieve new export markets in future.

“We are ready to adopt joint measures to bridge the unjustified gap in political and economic relations between Iran and Oman,” he said.

He also dismissed as unacceptable any use of military power for imposing one’s political will on others and said “as the experiences of the past years have shown, we need to hold talks instead of launching war and violence to avoid losing our valuable human and financial assets.”

The Omani official arrived in Tehran late Friday for a two-day visit to hold talks with Iranian officials.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has dismissed media speculations that a trip by Omani foreign minister to Tehran was in connection with an Oman visit by US Defense Secretary James Mattis last Sunday.

“The trip of Mr. Bin Alawi was made according to the schedule and to [help] develop bilateral ties,” Qassemi said.

IRNA, IFP, Reuters contributed to this story.