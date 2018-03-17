Iran, Pakistan universities sign MoU

An Iranian university signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Pakistani university in Islamabad on Saturday to promote collaborative partnership in educational fields.

Tehran University signed the MoU with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on the sidelines of the two-day international conference held at the AIOU’s main campus.

The conference was held to discuss the role and importance of Pakistani languages for achieving desired targets in the socio-economic sector.

According to the document, the AIOU will work with Tehran University for the promotion of quality education in various disciplines.

The Chairman of the Urdu Department, Abdul Aziz Sehir, who signed the document on behalf of the AIOU, said these were part of the university’s concerted endeavor to promote mutually beneficial arrangements with national and international institutions to learn from each other in upgrading learning practices.

According to the agreement, the two sides will exchange students and faculty members to learn from their expertise and experience.

The AIOU is the world’s fourth largest institution of higher learning. This university has its 32 regional campuses and centers throughout Pakistan.

Established in 1974, Allama Iqbal Open University is Asia’s first open university with a strong emphasis on providing distance education in engineering, law, philosophy, natural and social sciences.

The AIOU offers extensive undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in academic disciplines.

IRNA and urdupoint.com contributed to the above story.