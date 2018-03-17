Israeli tanks shell besieged Gaza Strip, injure civilian

At least one Palestinian man has sustained injuries after Israeli battle tanks targeted the eastern part of the Gaza Strip as the Tel Aviv regime goes ahead with its acts of aggression against the besieged Palestinian coastal sliver.

Arabic-language Palestine al-Yawm news agency reported that three rounds of shell struck an observation post belonging to the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement east of al-Shujaya neighborhood in Gaza City, slightly injuring a civilian.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, was taken to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City to receive treatment.

Palestinian sources, requesting anonymity, said the shelling came after an explosive device went off near the Nahal Oz border crossing, which lies northeast of Gaza City.

On Thursday, Israeli tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles targeted the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency reported that one person was injured after Israeli drones launched a number of missiles at a location in Beit Hanoun city on the northeastern edge of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military frequently bombs the Gaza Strip, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.

Israel has also launched several wars on the Palestinian coastal sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014. The military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians. Over 11,100 others were also wounded in the war.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

The Israeli regime denies about 1.8 million people in Gaza their basic rights, such as freedom of movement, jobs with proper wages as well as adequate healthcare and education.