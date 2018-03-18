Light quake jolts Iran's Semnan

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning jolted an area to the northeastern Iranian Province of Semnan, about 200 kilometers to the east of capital Tehran.

The tremor jolted Kalateh Khij, a region in the province's Shahroud district, neighboring the Northern Province of Golestan, at 6:23:14 according to the Seismological Center affiliated to the University of Tehran, IRNA reported.

The quake was registered at 36.83 degrees latitude and 55.25 degrees longitude, with a depth of 10 km.

There was no immediate report of casualties or damage.