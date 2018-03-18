RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0654 GMT March 18, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211832
Published: 0445 GMT March 18, 2018

Light quake jolts Iran's Semnan

Light quake jolts Iran's Semnan

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning jolted an area to the northeastern Iranian Province of Semnan, about 200 kilometers to the east of capital Tehran.

Iranian Province of Semnan, about 200 kilometers to the east of capital Tehran.

The tremor jolted Kalateh Khij, a region in the province's Shahroud district, neighboring the Northern Province of Golestan, at 6:23:14 according to the Seismological Center affiliated to the University of Tehran, IRNA reported.

The quake was registered at 36.83 degrees latitude and 55.25 degrees longitude, with a depth of 10 km.

There was no immediate report of casualties or damage.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Semnan
Earthquake
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0787 sec