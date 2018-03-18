-
Iran female athlete reaches finals of Karate World League
Valverde not worried about Barcelona legacy
Iran’s Khedmati pockets FISU shooting bronze
V. Williams, Halep suffer shock semifinal losses at Indian Wells
Iran routs Sierra Leone in preparation for World Cup
Rockets rally past Clippers for 13th straight home win
AJ: Leave hype at home, Wilder
Federer through to Indian Wells semis; equals best season-start
United lacks 'football heritage', Mourinho says in 12-minute rant
Liverpool draws City; Real, Juve to meet in CL final rematch