Iran female athlete reaches finals of Karate World League

Iranian female karateka Hamideh Abbasali on Saturday advanced to the final round of Karate World League which is underway in Notterdome, the Netherlands.

Some 683 male and female athletes from 74 countries are participating in the karate world league in kata and komite sections, IRNA reported.

Ms. Hamideh Abbasali, holder of two silver and bronze medals of international tournaments, is scheduled to face the representative of Japan for the gold medal of the 68-kilogram weight category Sunday.