0655 GMT March 18, 2018

News ID: 211835
Published: 0502 GMT March 18, 2018

Flooding kills 15, injure scores more in Kenya (Video)

Flooding kills 15, injure scores more in Kenya (Video)
presstv.com

At least 15 people were killed and scores injured in heavy rains and flooding, Kenya's Daily Nation said on Friday.

The rains had pounded parts of the east African nation over three days, the newspaper said on its website. Most of the flood victims died by drowning the Daily Nation added, presstv.com reported.

Kenya's ambulance service tweeted reports of collapsed buildings and road collisions caused by floodwaters. The Kenya police service warned road users against driving in the severe weather conditions on their Twitter feed.

Twitter user Kelvin Nyachio recorded floodwaters sweeping through a shantytown neighborhood of Nairobi on Thursday, March 15, and user Davi Kenyan filmed a highway in Naivasha, almost devoid of traffic in rains on Saturday, March 17.

 

