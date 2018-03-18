Time to end Mueller Probe into Trump-Russia ties: Trump’s Lawyer

An AFP picture taken on March 13, 2018 shows traditional Matryoshka dolls depicting US President Donald Trump (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in a kiosk in Moscow.

US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, John Dowd, says the time has come for special counsel Robber Mueller to end his investigation into alleged collusion between Trump and Russia.

“I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier,” Dowd wrote to The Daily Beast on Saturday, presstv.com reported.

When asked if he was speaking on behalf of the president, Dowd answered, “Yes as his counsel,” but he later emailed to say that he was speaking in his personal capacity, and not on the president’s behalf.

Ty Cobb, another Trump lawyer, had previously brushed off talk of stopping Mueller’s investigation, asserting that there was "no consideration at the White House of terminating the special counsel."

The investigation seeks to find out whether the Russian government coordinated with Trump’s aides after the intelligence community’s conclusion that the Kremlin helped with the New York billionaire’s campaign effort ahead of winning the White House, an allegation dismissed both by Moscow and the president.

Trump has called the probe a ‘witch hunt,’ but has not publicly called for shutting it down.

