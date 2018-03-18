Russia elections: Polls open amid low turnout fears

Polls opened at 20:00 GMT on Saturday at a polling station in the far eastern city of Vladivostok [Yuri Maltsev/Reuters]

Russians are heading to the polls to vote in a presidential election that is expected to usher in President Vladimir Putin's fourth term.

Seven other candidates are also running in Sunday's election, with the incumbent leading in the polls by a wide margin, Aljazeera wrote.

Due to the time difference, voting started in the Russian Far East regions of Chukotka and Kamchatka on Saturday at 20:00 GMT and will end today in Kaliningrad at 18:00 GMT.

Results are expected to trickle in by the end of the day and a stage where Putin is expected to deliver his victory address has already been set up in Moscow's city center, near the Kremlin.

Close to 109 million registered voters will have the right to cast their ballot in close to 100,000 voting stations across the 85 regions and republics of the Russian Federation; Russian citizens will also be able to cast their ballots in 145 countries.

There will be polling stations on 38 cross-country trains, as well as hospitals and military bases. In areas difficult to access in the Russian North, helicopters were used to transport polling stations and staff.

There will also be a virtual voting station in space for Russian astronaut, Anton Shkaplerov, current crew commander at the International Space Station, to cast his vote.

Residents of Crimea will vote for the first time in Russian presidential elections; the vote itself was scheduled to coincide with the fourth anniversary of the annexation of the peninsula.

Crimea featured prominently in Putin's election campaign and it was where he held his last rally on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the 'day of silence', when election campaigning is banned by law, the Central Electoral Commission allowed Russia's state-owned First Channel to broadcast a feature film called "Crimea", which offers a pro-Russian take on the events of 2014 in Ukraine.