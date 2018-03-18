Israeli jets target Hamas potions in Gaza Strip

Israeli jets have carried out several airstrikes in the Gaza Strip just hours after its tanks targeted Palestinian Hamas resistance movement positions in the coastal sliver.

During the Saturday night airstrikes a factory and several buildings belonging to Hamas were targeted by the Tel Aviv regime's warplanes. There have been no reports of casualties yet, presstv.com reported.

The Israeli army has confirmed the attacks, claiming they were carried out in response to the explosive device that went off next to a border fence.

Earlier in the day, at least one Palestinian man sustained injuries after Israeli battle tanks targeted the eastern part of the Gaza Strip.

The Arabic-language Palestine al-Yawm news agency reported that three rounds of shell struck an observation post belonging to the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement east of al-Shujaya neighborhood in Gaza City, injuring a civilian who was taken to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City to receive treatment.

The Israeli military frequently bombs the Gaza Strip, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.

Israel has also launched several wars on the Palestinian coastal sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014. The military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians. Over 11,100 others were also wounded in the war.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

The Israeli regime denies about 1.8 million people in Gaza their basic rights, such as freedom of movement, jobs with proper wages as well as adequate healthcare and education.