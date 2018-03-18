Nano-fibers material kills pathogens rapidly, day and night

Scientists have developed highly efficient bacteria- and virus-killing material that may someday be integrated into personal protective equipment (PPE) for further preventing the outbreak of emerging infectious diseases.

A study, published in the journal Science Advances, has shown that these durable, yet breathable membranes can recharge their store of pathogen-killing chemicals under daylight like solar powered batteries, while maintain relatively fast biocidal abilities in dim or dark conditions, according to xinhuanet.com.

In comparison, similar light-responsive biocidal materials typically need around five to 10 hours to reach the level of bacteria-killing efficiency that the membrane can achieve in a matter of minutes.

Si Yang, the paper's lead author, a postdoctoral researcher at University of California, Davis, said, "The material is made of electrospinning nano-fibers.

“Its 200-nanometer small pores can effectively block pathogens and also increase their contact with the photo-catalytic antibacterial component on the nano-fibers."

Researchers engineered rechargeable patchworks of nano-fibrous membranes (RNMs) that quickly produce biocidal reactive oxygen species in response to daylight.

The RNMs killed bacteria (Escherichia coli and Listeria innocua) at over 99 percent efficiency under 30- and 60-minute daylight irradiation and killed viruses (T7 phage) just as efficiently at a faster rate, in only about five minutes under daylight.

Moreover, thanks to its rechargeable feature, the RNM continued to kill the pathogens in the dark, disrupting bacteria within 120 minutes and viruses within 30 minutes.

The 2014 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, causing roughly 40 percent dead among the 28,646 infected civilians and more than half of the 852 diagnosed healthcare workers — highlights an urgent need for improved PPE, according to researchers.

Currently, healthcare workers will wear face masks, suits and surgical gloves, which only minimize infection by blocking contact with the pathogens, or use biocides that need frequent reapplication.

Si said, “These sustainable RNMs show potential for use in applications like tissue engineering, medical therapy equipment and smart wearable devices.”