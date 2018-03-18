Eat five portions of fruit and veg to reduce high blood pressure symptoms

High blood pressure: A portion of fruit or vegetables should be 80g. express.co.uk

High blood pressure symptoms can be hard to spot, but if the condition is left untreated it can increase the risk of serious problems such as strokes and heart attacks.

To help lower hypertension, adults should include at least five different portions of fruits and vegetables per day in their diet — here is what’s included as a portion, express.co.uk reported.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, affects more than one in four adults in the UK, but many won’t realize they have it.

Symptoms are rarely noticeable, but it’s important to have it checked regularly to avoid serious complications.

There are some changes you can make to your lifestyle to reduce high blood pressure, and one of these is to your diet.

To help lower blood pressure, adults should eat at least five different portions of fruit and vegetables per day.

A portion is 80g or roughly the size of your fist.

Blood Pressure UK suggested five fruit and vegetable portions:

● Three heaped tablespoons of vegetables

● One medium-sized fruit (apple, orange, pear or banana)

● A dessert bowl of salad

● One tablespoon of dried fruit

● A glass (150ml) of fruit or vegetable juice

According to the American Heart Association, women who eat five or more servings of yoghurt a week experience a 20 percent reduction in their risk for developing high blood pressure.

Heathline suggested one way you can incorporate yoghurt into your diet.

It said: “Try incorporating granola, almond silvers, and fruits into your yoghurt for extra heart-healthy benefits.

“When buying yogurt, be sure to check for added sugar. The lower the sugar quantity per serving, the better.”

Milk is also a good option if you’re looking for an alternative to yogurt.

Skimmed milk is an excellent source of calcium and is low in fat.

Healthy adults aged over 40 should have their blood pressure checked at least once every five years.

Blood pressure testing is available at your GP surgery or you can test it at home using a home testing kit.