Iran to attend eighth World Water Forum

Iran's Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian departed Tehran on Sunday for Brasilia, Brazil, to participate in the eighth World Water Forum.

The Iranian minister, heading a delegation, will participate in the 8th forum of the World Water Council, themed 'Sharing Water'. It will be held March 18-23 in Brazilian capital city, Brasilia, IRNA reported.

According to the World Water Council website, the organization, established in 1996, is an international multistakeholder platform organization whose mission is to mobilize action on critical water issues at all levels, including the highest decision-making level, by engaging people in debate and challenging conventional thinking. The Council focuses on the political dimensions of water security, adaptation and sustainability.

One of the main responsibilities of the council is to hold the water forums every three years.

The event is aimed at mobilizing creativity, innovation, proposing initiative plans, gathering knowledge and information on water and the related issues.

The first World Water Forum, following the creation of the World Water Council, took place in Morocco, on March 21–23, 1997.

Following the first forum, six other conferences were held in the Netherlands, Japan, Mexico, Turkey, France, and South Korea.

It is estimated that 30,000 participants from 150 countries will attend the eighth forum.

Ardakanian will deliver a lecture in the ministerial panel; he will also hold meetings with officials from countries and international institutions.