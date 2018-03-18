Two Iranian animations to be screened at France’s Annecy festival

Two Iranian animated pieces have made it to the competition program of the 42nd Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

The short animations include Run, Rostam, Run’by Hossein Molayemi and Mr. Deer by Mojtaba Mousavi, ifilmtv website reported, IRNA reported.

Run, Rostam, Run is a 2D animation depicting the Persian national hero Rostam who must travel to the future to Tehran in order to make up for what he has done to his son. In Tehran, he doesn’t know whether to choose the legal or illegal option to achieve his objective.

The 11-minute animation is a free comic adaptation of the traditional Persian tragic story of Rostam and Sohrab in Ferdowsi’s masterpiece Shahnameh (Book of Kings).

Mr. Deer utilizes the puppet technique to narrate a story set in an unknown time, in a ruined subway station which is similar to those in modern European societies. People in this society have animal faces and have forgotten humanity.

Founded in 1960, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival promotes competition between cartoon films of various techniques such as animated drawings, cut-out papers, modeling clay and the like, classified in various categories.

The 42nd edition of the event will take place from June 11-16 in Annecy, France.