RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1248 GMT March 18, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211856
Published: 0752 GMT March 18, 2018

EU risks anti-Iran move under US pressure: Int'l lawyer

EU risks anti-Iran move under US pressure: Int'l lawyer

A prominent law expert from Geneva's Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies Europe has alerted over reports of EU's proposing fresh sanctions on Iran to please US President Donald Trump.

 “EU powers propose new Iran sanctions to keep Trump in JCPOA. What a risky gamble considering Trump's credibility and reliability! What if you impose sanctions, tarnish relations with Iran, yet Trump still walks out? What objective guarantees do you have that he would not?” Reza Nasri wrote in a Twitter message released on Saturday, IRNA reported.

The UK, France and Germany have reportedly proposed new sanction on Iran to persuade the US to keep Iran deal officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to western media reports.

“Britain, France and Germany have proposed fresh EU sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missiles and its role in Syria’s war, according to a confidential document, in a bid to persuade Washington to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran,” Reuters reported.

However, the EU said in a statement, “All participants underlined their continued adherence to JCPOA commitments and stressed the need to ensure its effective implementation in all its parts in good faith and in a constructive atmosphere.”

 

   
KeyWords
US
Iran
Europe
Donald Trump
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1605 sec