News ID: 211861
Published: 0829 GMT March 18, 2018

18 civilians injured in rocket attacks on Damascus

IRNA

Eighteen civilians were injured as terrorist organizations, positioned in eastern Ghouta, targeted the residential neighborhoods in Damascus and its countryside with rocket shells.

A number of shells were fired by the terrorist organizations on the houses of the people in al-Zahera neighborhood on Saturday, wounding eight civilians, while four civilians were injured due to a rocket shell fell on Mezzeh quarter, a source at Damascus Police Command said, IRNA reported.

The source added that a civilian was also injured in a shelling attack on al-Kabbas neighborhood.

The shell fired on al-Dwail’a neighborhood injured three civilians, the source said, adding that three other shells fell on al-Shaghour quarter, leaving material damage.

In a similar attack on Jaramana city, a woman and a child were injured, a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said, adding that a great material damage was caused to the civilians’ homes, properties and to infrastructure.

 

   
KeyWords
Damascus
Attack
Civilian
 
