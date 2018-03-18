Illness forces Zarif to cancel appointments

All the meeting schedules and appointments of Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif have been canceled due to illness, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

“Due to continuation and severity of Zarif's illness which began from yesterday and forced him to be hospitalized for several hours, and the need for his total rest prescribed by doctors, all the foreign minister's planned schedules both on Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled,” Bahram Qasemi said, IRNA reported.

Qasemi said that Zarif's planned meeting on Sunday with Oman's visiting Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusef Ben Alavi was also canceled.

The meeting between Zarif and Ben Alavi was supposed to take place on Saturday but it was postponed to Sunday, he added.

The spokesman said that Zarif's Omani counterpart who, heading a politico-economic delegation is in Tehran, was officially received by Iranian officials, including the Parliament speaker, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and the governor of Iran's Central Bank and that the parties have held constructive talks.

“Ben Alavi is scheduled to meet President Hassan Rouhani around noon and he will take part in a luncheon given in his honor,” Qasemi said.