1247 GMT March 18, 2018

News ID: 211867
Published: 1017 GMT March 18, 2018

Iran's East Azarbaijan non-oil exports hit $2b

Iran's East Azarbaijan non-oil exports hit $2b

Iran's East Azarbaijan Province has exported two billion dollars’ worth of products in the previous 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (ending on March 20), a provincial official said.

The figure experienced 8.6 percent of rise compared to the same period last year, Deputy Governor of the northwestern Iranian province, Ali Jahangiri, said on Sunday, IRNA reported.

The exports in total consisted of 45 percent of industrial goods, 12 percent of agricultural products, 11 percent of chemicals and petrochemicals and less than 10 percent of other commodities, Jahangiri said.

The goods were exported to Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan Republic, Russia, Pakistan, Italy and Bulgaria, he added.

Jahangiri also said that economic desks of Germany, Poland, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Armenia, Iraq and Syria are active in the province.

 

   
