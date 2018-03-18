RSS
Published: 1256 GMT March 18, 2018

Omani FM wishes good health for Zarif

Omani FM wishes good health for Zarif

Visiting Foreign Minister of Oman Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in a phone call on Sunday wished good health for Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said a planned meeting between Iran’s top diplomat Zarif and his Omani counterpart has been cancelled due to the former’s medical conditions.

“In view of the continuation of the severe illness of Mr Zarif, which began Yesterday and even led to a brief hospitalization, the foreign minister has been advised by his doctor to be on complete bed rest,” Bahram Qassemi said in a Saturday statement.

“All plans and meeting on Saturday and Sunday, including his meeting with Mr bin Alawi, have been cancelled,” he said.

Qassemi said that bin Alawi, who is in Tehran at the head of a politico-economic delegation, has so far held constructive meetings with several officials, including Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif.

The Omani foreign minister also met with President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday noon.

IRNA/IFP

   
