0608 GMT March 18, 2018

Published: 0127 GMT March 18, 2018

Tehran’s dead trees turned into magnificent artworks

Website of Tehran Municipality
Website of Tehran Municipality

Several dead trees of Tehran’s Valiasr Street, one of the longest streets in the Middle East, have been carved by wood artists and turned into beautiful pieces of art ahead of the Persian New Year or Norouz.

The artistic event, which is called “Derakhtestan” (Land of Trees), is part of a larger event called “Baharestan” (Land of Spring) which is underway in Tehran to prepare the city for the advent of spring.

During the event, which started on the Arbor Day, skillful sculptors carve and decorate the dead trees of Valiasr Street and turn them into special artworks, IFP reported.

Arbor Day is a holiday in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees. This day, many countries observe such a holiday. Though usually observed in the spring, the date varies, depending on climate and suitable planting season.

What follows are photos of the beautiful trees retrieved from the official website of Tehran Municipality:

 

 

   
