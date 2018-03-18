Navy’s 50th flotilla back home after overseas mission

The 50th fleet of warships of the Iranian Navy returned to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday after completing an operational-training mission that took 45 days to complete.

The naval fleet, comprising Shahid Naqdi and Bayandor destroyers and Tonb logistic-military warship, berthed at Bandar Abbas and was welcomed in a ceremony attended by Lieutenant Navy Commander Rear Admiral Touraj Hassani Moqaddam, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Addressing the ceremony, the senior commander underlined that the Navy will continue to send such flotillas to overseas missions to defend national interests and goals, raise the Iranian flag and convey the country’s message of peace and friendship.

During its one-and-a-half-month mission, the flotilla made port calls at Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Mumbai, India, to convey the message of peace and friendship and enhance naval cooperation with those countries.