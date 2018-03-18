Body remains of four Iranian soldiers found in east Iraq

Remains of four Iranian soldiers' bodies were unearthed in eastern Iraq near the border with Iran, said an Iraqi authority.

Iranian search team could find bodies of four soldiers who were killed during Iraqi invasion of Iran, said Heidar al-Mandelavi, IRNA reported.

He said that the Iranian search team will continue to look for other bodies in the area near the Iranian border.

He added that the team halted the operation on the occasion of the Iranian New Year (starting on March 21).

The team entered the area in February with the permission of the Iraqi government.

Iran fought a brutal Iraqi-imposed war for eight years (in the 1980s) in which an estimated one million people died on both sides. The military conflagration ended after Iran accepted a UN Security Council resolution.