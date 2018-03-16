Trump lawyer calls for end of Mueller probe

US President Donald Trump's attorney John Dowd called for the end of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian alleged election meddling Saturday, just a day after the Justice Department announced the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

“I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe's boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier,” Dowd told CNN in a statement, reacting to the news of McCabe’s firing.

Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, is overseeing the Russia investigation after Sessions recused himself from the probe last year.

On Friday evening, the Justice Department announced that Sessions had fired McCabe just days before he was set to receive his pension.

Dowd said he was speaking on his own behalf, although he had earlier told the Daily Beast, which first reported the statement, that he was speaking on behalf of the president. Dowd’s comment wasn’t authorized by the president, a person close to Trump said. Dowd also later added to his statement, saying of the investigation: “Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations.”

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on Dowd’s remarks.

On Saturday night, Trump tweeted in a similar vein to Dowd’s statement, writing that the Mueller probe “should never have been started,” and complaining about the use of the opposition research dossier written by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, saying it was the basis for the Russia investigation.

“The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime,” Trump wrote. “It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!”

The comments from Dowd and the president are the latest in a string of attacks by Trump and his associates on the leaders of Trump’s own Justice Department, with the president repeatedly going after the FBI and agents working with Mueller on the investigation into whether members of his presidential campaign colluded with Russia in its efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.