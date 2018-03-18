LeBron's 70th career triple-double leads Cavs past Bulls

Cavaliers forward LeBron James passes the ball in an NBA game against the Bulls at Chicago’s United Center on March 17, 2018. TONY DEJAK/AP

LeBron James notched his 70th career triple-double with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a second-half rally by the host Chicago Bulls for a 114-109 victory on Saturday night at United Center.

James, who has 15 triple-doubles this season, became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 70 for his career, joining Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107), Russell Westbrook (101) and Wilt Chamberlain (78), Reuters reported.

Jeff Green added 21 points and Jordan Clarkson had 19 for Cleveland, which won for the second time in three games and finished its six-game road trip at .500.

Ante Zizic added 14 points for the Cavaliers, who shot an efficient 50.6 percent (44 of 87) from the field.

Denzel Valentine scored a career-high 34 points on a personal-best 8-of-11 shooting from three-point range to lead Chicago. Bobby Portis had 15 points and 15 rebounds, Cameron Payne scored 13 and Paul Zipser chipped in 11 as the Bulls dropped to 4-4 in March.

Cleveland led 69-52 at halftime before allowing Chicago to creep back in the second half.

After trailing 85-81 entering the fourth quarter, the Bulls had the score knotted up after Valentine’s 3-pointer with 4:13 remaining tied it at 99.

The Cavs scored six straight points courtesy of James and Green before a pair of threes from Zipser and Payne had the scored locked up again at 105 with 1:41 on the clock.

Clarkson knocked down a three-pointer and was fouled with 1:27 left, and his free throw completed a pivotal four-point play. James’ pullup jumper with 39 seconds left stretched the Cavs’ lead back up to six.

Two George Hill free throws made it 113-107 with 25.5 seconds left before Valentine countered with a layup with 13.2 left. Hill knocked down one of two free throws with 11.8 ticks to play to help Cleveland seal the win.

Warriors 124 Suns 109

Quinn Cook scored 16 of his career-high 28 points in a dominant third quarter for Golden State, Draymond Green narrowly missed a triple-double and the severely depleted Warriors handed Phoenix its eighth straight loss and 23rd in 25 games.

Nick Young added 20 for the Warriors, who beat Phoenix for the 13th consecutive time despite playing without Stephen Curry (ankle), Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (fractured thumb) — a trio that averages a combined 73 points per game, The Associated Press reported.

The Suns didn’t have leading scorer Devin Booker due to a right hand sprain.

Green had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Golden State, which had lost three of its last four after the injuries began to hit.

Josh Jackson scored a career-high 36 points for Phoenix. Troy Daniels added 18.

Rockets 107 Pelicans 101

James Harden had 32 points and 11 rebounds, and Houston won for the 21st time in 22 games by beating New Orleans.

Harden’s highlights included his usual array of explosive drives and pull-up jumpers, including a 27-foot, straight-on three that put the Rockets up by nine with 1:31 left.

Chris Paul added 21 points and Clint Capela had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets, winners of four straight since their 17-game winning streak ended against Toronto.

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday scored 19 points for New Orleans, which has lost four of five since winning 10 straight.