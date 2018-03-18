RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0607 GMT March 18, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211878
Published: 0246 GMT March 18, 2018

Philippines' Duterte calls for mass withdrawal from ICC

Philippines' Duterte calls for mass withdrawal from ICC

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday called for other signatories of the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court (ICC) to join his country in withdrawing from the treaty.

Duterte’s comments during a speech to graduating cadets at the Philippine Military Academy in northern Philippines comes after ICC prosecutors last month opened a preliminary examination into the president’s “war on drugs”, which has led to the death of thousands since it began in July 2016, Reuters wrote.

The Southeast Asian nation last week notified the United Nations secretary general of its decision to withdraw from the ICC because of what the outspoken Philippine leader called “outrageous” attacks by UN officials and violations of due process.

“I will convince everybody now under the treaty to get out, get out,” Duterte said. “It is not a document that was prepared by anybody, it’s EU-sponsored.”

About 4,000 Filipinos have been killed by police in the past 19 months in a crackdown that has alarmed the international community. Activists believe the death toll is far higher.

Police say those thousands of deaths were during legitimate anti-drugs operations in which the suspects had violently resisted arrest.

 

   
KeyWords
Philippines
ICC
withdrawal
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1323 sec