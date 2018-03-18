RSS
0607 GMT March 18, 2018

Published: 0254 GMT March 18, 2018

Petrochimi crowned champion at West Asia Basketball League

Petrochimi Bandar Imam players and officials pose for a photo with the West Asia Basketball League trophy in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 17, 2018.

Petrochimi Bandar Imam finished first at the West Asia Basketball League, following a well-earned win over Al Riyadi basketball club of Lebanon.

On Saturday evening, the Iranian sportsmen trounced the host 83-53 in a title match staged at the Saeb Salam Arena in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut, Press TV reported.

Petrochimi had notched up a 60-55 victory over Syria’s Al Jaish club in its second fixture of the tournament the previous day after beating Palestinian club Sareyyet Ramallah 118-59 in its opener on Thursday.

The competition took place in Lebanon on March 15-17.

Petrochimi Bandar Imam, Palestinian Sareyyet Ramallah, Lebanon’s Al Riyadi and Al Jaish of Syria took part in the event.

 

 

 

   
