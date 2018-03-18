Thousands more people leave Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

More than 20,000 people left Syria’s Eastern Ghouta via the town of Hammouriyeh on Sunday, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Center for Reconciliation in Syria, a body run by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Since humanitarian corridors were set up in the area, more than 68,000 people have left Eastern Ghouta, the center said, Reuters wrote.

Thousands of civilians streamed out of their towns on Saturday to escape fighting in the Damascus suburb.

State media said 10,000 more civilians reached army positions on Saturday, and some others started leaving the Harasta zone as well in a new outflow.

Troops and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent would transfer them to temporary shelters, it said.

Eastern Ghouta has been the scene of fierce clashes between Syrian government forces and terrorists over the past weeks.

The Syrian Army says it has recaptured most of the enclave from the terrorists.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011.