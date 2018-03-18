Putin on track for commanding win in Russian election

Russians voted in a presidential election on Sunday that was expected to give Vladimir Putin an easy victory.

Opinion polls give Putin, the incumbent, support of around 70 percent, or nearly 10 times the backing of his nearest challenger..

Another term will take him to nearly a quarter century in power — a longevity among Kremlin leaders second only to Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

Many voters credit Putin, a 65-year-old former KGB agent, with standing up for Russia's interests in what they view as a hostile outside world.

"I voted for Putin," said Lyubov Kachan, a teacher in the settlement of Ust-Djeguta, in southern Russia.

"If anything is not going our way right now, that's thanks to the world which treats us so negatively, while he is trying to stand up to that," she said.

The only real headache for Putin's campaign was the possibility many voters, including Putin supporters, would not bother to come to the polls because they felt the outcome was already a foregone conclusion.

Putin's main challenger Alexei Navalny has been barred from taking part in the poll for legal reasons, and the result of the election is in little doubt, with overall turnout likely to provide the only element of surprise.

A total of 107 million Russians are eligible to cast their votes in Sunday's election in the world's biggest country.

Many of those who cast their ballots voted for Putin, praising him for lifting the country out of the post-Soviet quagmire.

Of course I'm for Putin, he's a leader," said Olga Matyunina, a 65-year-old retired economist.

"After he brought Crimea back, he became a hero to me. Last election I didn't vote for Putin, I don't even remember who I voted for."

At many polling stations the atmosphere was festive, with patriotic songs blasting out of speakers outside and cheap food available to voters.

A day of voting across Russia's 11 time zones began at 2000 GMT on Saturday on Russia's eastern edge, in the Pacific coast city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Voting will run until polls close at the westernmost point of Russia, the Kaliningrad region on the Baltic Sea, at 1800 GMT on Sunday.

Casting his ballot in Moscow, Putin said he would be pleased with "any" result that gave him the right to continue serving as president.

"I am sure the program I am offering is the right one," he said.

He has sought to use the campaign to emphasize Russia's role as a major world power, boasting of its "invincible" new nuclear weapons in a key pre-election speech.

Reuters and AFP contributed to this story.