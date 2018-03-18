President: New Year will be year of investment, economic growth, social justice

President Hassan Rouhani said the new Iranian year (to start March 21) will be the year of investment, economic growth and social justice.

Rouhani told reporters, “We have plans in this regard, which will be reported to the people,” president.ir reported.

Rouhani made the comments after the last session of his cabinet in the current Iranian year (1396).

Reelected as president in May, Rouhani congratulated Norouz, the Iranian New Year celebration, to the great Iranian people and wished a happy year for everybody.

He said, in this year, the Iranian nation took very significant steps, and what they wanted from us during the presidential elections was to solve the employment problems.

He pointed to the employment rate, saying that the rate has topped 23.3 million people this past autumn and the positive trend will continue.

Referring to the decrease in inflation rate and the growth in investment, the president said, “The mean economic growth in the past four years has been 4.8, while the mean rate for the world stood at 2.5.”

“We are witnessing positive developments in all sectors,” added Rouhani. “Our agricultural products have increased from 97 million tons to 127 million tons, which shows a 26-percent growth in the past four years.”

“In producing gas, we have seen an increase from 285 million cubic meters to 555 million cubic meters, which shows that the rate has increased two-fold,” he said.

The president underlined that 516 kilometers of new railroads and 700 kilometers of complementary railroads are a record in the history of the railway in our country, saying that good steps will be taken in solving problems facing the transportation sector and environmental issues.

On achievements in the field of foreign policy, the president pointed to the world’s determination to support the 2015 Iran nuclear deal against those who have excessive demands.

The president added, “During this year, we are witnessing the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group; this is a great achievement for all of humanity and I appreciate all those who have sacrificed themselves on this path.”