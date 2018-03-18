Zarif briefly hospitalized, cancels meetings

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was hospitalized for a few hours on Saturday and canceled all his meetings on Saturday and Sunday so he can rest, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

“Due to the continued severity of Mr. Zarif’s illness, which began yesterday and forced him to be hospitalized for several hours, and the need for his total rest prescribed by doctors, all the foreign minister’s planned schedules both on Saturday and Sunday have been canceled,” Qassemi said on Sunday, IRNA reported.

The spokesman did not provide further details on his illness.

Among the events Zarif was forced to cancel was a meeting with his Omani counterpart, who paid a two-day visit to Tehran and held talks with senior Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani.