Iran claims three Karate 1 PL silvers

Sports Desk

Hamideh Abbas-Ali, Bahman Asgari and the men’s kata team put a fitting end to Iran’s campaign at the third round of competitions of the 2018 Karate 1 Premiere League in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, claiming three prestigious silver medals.

On Sunday, Abbas-Ali, representing Iran in the women’s +68kg kumite contests, squared off against Ayumi Uekusa in the final and settled for a second-spot finish after suffering a defeat against the 25-year-old Japanese.

Also on the final day of the competitions, Asgari was beaten 4-2 by Japan’s Ken Nishimura to collect the men’s -75kg kumite silver.

Additionally, Iran’s three-a-side team comprising Amir-Bahador Tadayyon, Roozbeh Roshani and Soheil Sajedifar grabbed the men’s kata team silver, having suffered a 5-0 defeat in the final against Italy.

Some 683 karatekas, representing 74 countries, participated in the competitions on March 16-18.

Next round of the Premier League will be held in the Moroccan capital of Rabat on April 6-8.