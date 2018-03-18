Former president Ahmadinejad’s deputy detained

Esfandiar Rahim Mashaei, former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s deputy was detained by police, judicial authorities said.

The office of the Tehran prosecutor general announced on Saturday that Rahim Mashaei had been arrested for “investigations.” It did not elaborate, IRNA reported.

Rahim Mashaei was detained because, in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, he had set fire to a court verdict sentencing Hamid Baqaei, Ahmadinejad’s chief of staff, to imprisonment, his lawyer Mehran Abdollahpour told IRIB news, Fars News Agency reported.

Baqaei was sentenced to 15 years for misuse of public funds when he was a vice president under Ahmadinejad. Baghaei began serving his term earlier this week.