Iran's aluminum ingot output tops 300,000 tons

Iran produced 309,007 tons of aluminum in the 11 months from March 21, 2017-Feb. 19, 2018 which is one percent less than the figure for the same period of the preceding year.

According to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Iran's aluminum ingot production capacity stands at 487,000 tons per year. The figure is planned to reach 780,000 tons by 2020 and 1.2 million tons by 2025, reported Trend News Agency.

Three leading Iranian companies: Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO), Almahdi Aluminum Corporation (AAC) and Hormozal produce 350,000 tons of aluminum ingots per year whereas Iran's annual demand for aluminum stands at 500,000 tons.

About 220,307 tons of alumina powder was also produced in the country during the 11-month period, which is two percent more year-on-year.

Alumina is a refined version of the raw ore bauxite. It is typically used to make aluminum, but in its high purity or 'chemical grade' form, it has non-metal applications that have sensitive military uses.

During Jan. 21-Feb. 19, 2018, Iran's alumina powder output was 20,127 tons which shows no change compared to the amount for the same month of the preceding year.

The country's aluminum production reached 28,281 tons in the one-month period, which is two percent more year-on-year.

Iran's proven mineral reserves stand at 37 billion tons.

Exploratory operations in aluminum and iron ore mines are the top priorities of Iran's Industry, Mines and Trade Ministry for investment.

Aluminum and iron mines are also among the top four discovery priorities. According to the ministry, Iran produces 1.2 million tons of minerals per day.